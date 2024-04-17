Jazz band members perform for Jazz a La Mode for their last performance

Coming up on April 19th and 20th, an event called Jazz a la Mode will take place in the Freshmen cafeteria.

Starting back in the late 1980s pizza was served with jazz music. Five jazz bands will be performing three different and unique pieces for guests to listen to, while enjoying pie and a soft drink. All members in the Jazz Band get to participate in this experience as it is the last performance of the season for the members.

Andy Cook, band director said, “The coolest part of jazz a la mode is it is a very casual, relaxed and more intimate setting where people are relaxing and having some dessert and drinks while the band performs.”

Anna Wingfield, saxophone player and sophomore said, “Im very excited for Jazz a La Mode. It’s a fun event to perform at and an exciting time especially since it’s our last performance of the year which makes it extra special.” by Lilly Wong