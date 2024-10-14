Minute News: September 2024

Eileen Roh

Transcript:

Here’s September 2024 under 1 minute.

Nationally, the Category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Helene damaged much of the Southeast regions of the US, especially around Miami and Fort Lauderdale, which experienced severe flooding and wind damage. Indiana was affected as well with the remnants of the hurricane causing thunderstorms and power outages.

In Carmel High School, the students had their homecoming week and had the chance to dress up in themes, including Minion Monday, Surfers v. Bikers, Celebrity Day, Throwback Thursday, and Blue and Gold.

Some students attended the football game against Brebeuf High School and the homecoming dance.

Also having made a massive impact on social media is the “I Just Want To Be Part Of Your Symphony” trend, which originated from user @heiratet, who posted an AI-generated photo of dolphins with Zara Larsson’s song “Symphony”. The trend quickly caught on, with users captioning their dolphin photos with atrocious captions and music in the background. Big companies have followed suit, using this opportunity to promote their businesses and relate to the younger generation.

Thanks for listening.