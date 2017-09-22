CHS Women’s Golf prepare for Miller Invitational

After a first-place finish in the MIC Championship and two victories over Hamilton Southeastern and Noblesville respectively. CHS golfer and freshman Katie Kuc said: “(Winning the MIC Championship) made us a lot more confident and we knew we could win”.

Throughout the season the coaches have been emphasizing some important points during each round of their matches. “(The coaches) have been making sure that during the round we keep up a good mental attitude because if our mental attitude is not up to standard, that really changes how we’re acting and how our round turns out,” Kuc said.

Ahead of this match, Kuc has some technique that she wants to work on polishing up. “I would always like to improve my short game, that’s where you can gain a lot of strokes on the field, during the short game they can really make some big numbers,” Kuc said.

The women’s golf team will look for future success when they travel to the Miller Invitational at Harbour Trees Golf Course in Noblesville on Saturday at 1 pm. “As a team, we just want to keep up our confidence and mental attitude,” Kuc said.