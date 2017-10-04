Muslim Student Association to meet on Oct. 4

Muslim Student Association (MSA) scheduled a follow-up meeting for today, Oct. 4, to continue discussing the events for the upcoming year. According to club sponsor Theresa Lyons, the students will review club policies and brainstorm how to collaborate more broadly for future meetings and events.

“During this meeting we’re all going to discuss what the members of the club will find most enjoyable and what events we can do to receive the most participation,” Lyons said. “Most students who participate are active and have a good time at our events.”

MSA is a nationwide organization striving to bring Muslims together. The Carmel chapter, said Lyons, focuses on the spread of positive awareness and providing a social forum for Muslims in the community.

Ismail Aqeel, MSA officer and junior, said that he hopes to get many things done this year.

“We plan on starting some fundraisers to help out [with] certain problems such as the Syrian refugee crisis,” he said. He added that the club also plans to spread awareness to those less informed about Islam.

“The unfortunate problem is that most [people] are given the wrong perception of our religion,” Aqeel said. “We’re working to change that.” By Michelle Lu