Muslim Student Alliance makes plans to celebrate Ramadan

The Muslim Student Alliance (MSA) plans to host a meeting in Room B204 to celebrate the Islamic holy month of Ramadan before spring break. According to Naya Aburajab, MSA diversity officer and junior, for more information about their meetings, visit their Instagram @carmelmsa. Aburajab said, Ramadan started on March 10 and is most commonly celebrated by fasting from dawn until dusk and doing additional prayers and good deeds to better oneself.

Aburajab said that there are a lot of misconceptions about the month. Aburajab said, “Ramadan is not just about not eating and drinking. Although that’s what a lot of people think it is, it’s just bettering ourselves through multiple aspects of our lives. I feel like abstaining from food and drinking is an important part (of the holiday), but it’s really about rejuvenating ourselves.”

Zaynab Khan, MSA secretary and junior said it’s important to understand the reason for celebrating Ramadan. Khan said Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is when Muslims believe their holy text, the Quran, was first revealed to their prophets.

Khan said, “One of my favorite things (about Ramadan) is the community. Throughout the year, we do have a Muslim community, but I feel like during Ramadan when everyone else gets involved, you kind of become aware of how many (Muslim) people there are. You go to the mosque way more, sometimes you go to the mosque every night… it’s just a sense of community (and) you feel closer to the people around you.” By Mady Kiser