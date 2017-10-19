Science department continues textbook adoption process

Drudge sets up to get to work in the morning as she checks her emails. She said this year will be her first teaching integrated physics and chemistry and is excited for the new challenges it will bring.

According to department chairperson Jennifer Drudge, the science department is still continuing with the textbook adoption program. The textbook adoption process is estimated to continue throughout the semester and will be the main focus of the science department this year.

“It’s really a process I enjoy because it gives you a chance to step back and take a look at strengths and weaknesses,” Drudge said, “and how can we meet the needs of all of our kids in twenty first century skills.”

Drudge also said the process involved going around the school district to evaluate science programs from kindergarten to seniors in high school in order to choose a new textbook for the next school year. This evaluation is done approximately every six years, and drives the textbook adoption process.

AP biology student and senior Jose Ortuzar said he decided to take a science in his last year of high school to further his knowledge.

“I think Carmel has a really good science program,” Ortuzar said.