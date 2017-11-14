Theater productions prepares for “Up the Down Staircase”

Mackenzie Gonzalez, senior and lead actress in "Up the Down Staircase," works to create a piece of jewelry during class. Gonzalez said rehearsing for the fall production has not created any serious conflicts in her schedule, and she is still able to take on projects such as the one pictured.

Theater productions is currently preparing for the fall production, “Up the Down Staircase.” The cast will perform the show Nov. 16 to 18, with showings at 7 p.m. each night and an additional showing at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Theatre arts teacher Jim Peterson said he believes “Up the Down Staircase” will present new emotions to the audience compared to last year’s show, “The Sting.”

“It’s not really serious, there’s some funny moments, there’s some touching moments, (which) is kind of in contrast to (“The Sting”). (It is) dealing with a first year high school teacher as opposed to a conning gangster out of money; hopefully that will be a little different,” Peterson said.

Mackenzie Gonzalez, senior and lead actress in “Up the Down Staircase,” said she feels this year’s production conveys a meaningful message.

“As soon as I was cast, I read the book, the source material, immediately. And I loved the book, I think it’s a really good story to tell. I think that this is going to be a fun production, with an interesting, evocative story,” Gonzalez said.