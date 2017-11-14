Theater productions prepares for “Up the Down Staircase”
November 14, 2017
Filed under NEWS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Theater productions is currently preparing for the fall production, “Up the Down Staircase.” The cast will perform the show Nov. 16 to 18, with showings at 7 p.m. each night and an additional showing at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Theatre arts teacher Jim Peterson said he believes “Up the Down Staircase” will present new emotions to the audience compared to last year’s show, “The Sting.”
“It’s not really serious, there’s some funny moments, there’s some touching moments, (which) is kind of in contrast to (“The Sting”). (It is) dealing with a first year high school teacher as opposed to a conning gangster out of money; hopefully that will be a little different,” Peterson said.
Mackenzie Gonzalez, senior and lead actress in “Up the Down Staircase,” said she feels this year’s production conveys a meaningful message.
“As soon as I was cast, I read the book, the source material, immediately. And I loved the book, I think it’s a really good story to tell. I think that this is going to be a fun production, with an interesting, evocative story,” Gonzalez said.0
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.