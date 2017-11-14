Ambassadors prepares for Holiday Spec

Holiday Spectacular is drawing near as the winter months approach. All the choirs are preparing for the large showcase and dealing with the stress of the time. Ambassadors is doing the same thing they always do, learn the songs and dances and prepare for this event very quickly and efficiently.

As efficient as this machine might run, Spec season is still the choir’s most stressful time.

Delaney McNamar, junior on the Ambassadors leadership team, said, “Its a lot more stressful (than the average concert). Holiday Spec time gets a lot more stressful for all of the choir kids because that’s usually around finals time and we are getting ready for performances and there are so many rehearsals.”

According to Kyle Barker, associate choral director, he might feel more stressed than the students as the holiday season gets closer. According to Barker, it is his first year at CHS and he has never had to deal with any show this size before.

“Coming into the job I knew Spec was a big deal, I knew it was a huge concert. You never know how big it is until you actually do it,” he said. By Emily Carlisle