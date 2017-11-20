K-8 mentors continue to mentor at Carmel school
November 20, 2017
The mentors have met their assigned mentees and will continue to mentor them every gold day for half an hour. Each mentor was assigned four students by Robin Pletcher, AP Psychology and K-8 Mentoring teacher, and since the two month training process has concluded, they will drive out to the Carmel elementary schools during class instead.
Pletcher said, “I think just the building of the relationships and the impact the strong helping relationship can have is most important.”
Mentor and senior Breana Davis said she joined because a friend in the class told her a lot about the program last year and Davis found it interesting.
“I eventually want to go into working in either pediatrics or some sort of psychiatry or something so I was really interested in it in general,” she said.0
