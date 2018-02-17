FCA Has Feb. 16 Meeting in Main Cafeteria

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will continue their Friday meetings on Feb. 16 but in the Main Cafeteria for this one week, due to a staff meeting in the Freshman Cafeteria.

Last meeting on Feb. 9, FCA had Todd Townsend, director of Central Indiana FCA, come in as a speaker, “which was a great event,” according to club sponsor Connor Bradley. While there are no major events coming up really soon, FCA is already looking forward toward​​ its annual Midnight March Madness event, which will take place on March 17 in the fieldhouse; it will offer food, many activities (including three-on-three basketball games) and a projection of the March Madness basketball games.

Darby Roberts, FCA leader and senior, seemed pretty excited about March Madness.

“It’s just fun to see the goofy outfits (at March Madness) and how (participants) really get into the three-on-three tournaments even though it’s not for much, but people get so into it it’s hilarious, but yeah… (I) really like the camaraderie,” said Roberts.

Bradley agreed, saying, “One thing I really like is that we have a ton of people who just come together and they have friendships and community here, and the only I’d want to change is for more people to be able to come (to FCA) and experience that as well.”