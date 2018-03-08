FCA to Have Midnight March Madness on March 17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will hold its annual Midnight March Madness event on March 17 from 7 to 11 p.m.

According to club sponsor Connor Bradley, Midnight March Madness will be “a night of food, and basketball, and watching the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) tournament games.” Bradley also mentioned that typically FCA uses this event as an opportunity to donate to other organizations or even people who are in need, saying that FCA donated to Matt Cooper a few years ago, a student who had been diagnosed with leukemia, although this year’s recipient has not yet been decided.

David Lopez, FCA leader and junior, said that Midnight March Madness will be a “great time.” He also said that he was excited to see all the people come out to the event.

“It’s a really fun night, we’ll watch basketball games–just bring your friends, come out and it’s a great time,” Cooper said.

by Grace Xu