K-8 mentors to continue meeting with mentees until end of the school year

Breana Davis, K-8 mentor and senior, studies during SRT. According to Robin Pletcher, K-8 mentoring and AP Psychology teacher, the mentors have been chosen for next year and the curriculum will not change. tweet: K-8 mentors to continue meeting their assigned mentees until end of the year.

Breana Davis, K-8 mentor and senior, studies during SRT. According to Robin Pletcher, K-8 mentoring and AP Psychology teacher, the mentors have been chosen for next year and the curriculum will not change. tweet: K-8 mentors to continue meeting their assigned mentees until end of the year.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

According to Robin Pletcher, K-8 Mentoring and AP Psychology teacher, the mentors will continue to meet with their assigned students from the Carmel elementary and middle schools until the last Gold Day of the year. She said next year the curriculum and process of meeting the students won’t change.

“Mentors and mentees change, and the issues they deal with change, but how we prepare will stay pretty much similar,” Pletcher said.

For mentor and senior Breana Davis, the mentoring program was an opportunity to gain experience in the counseling and teaching field.

She said, “I eventually want to go into working in either pediatrics or some sort of like psychiatry or something so I was really interested in counseling in general.”