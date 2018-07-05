Press Release: CHS Swim Coach John Goelz faces sexual exploitation charges

Defendant is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with student athlete and filmed such sexual activity

PRESS RELEASE

Indianapolis-United States Attorney Josh Minkler announced today that a swim coach with Carmel High School faces federal charges for his alleged sexual involvement with one of his athletes. John C. Goelz, 29, Carmel, faces charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Goelz was arrested July 3, 2018, and remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He will have a detention hearing July 10, 2018, in Federal Court in Indianapolis.

“Protecting our youth from sexual predators will always remain a top priority of this office,” said Minkler. “Those we put trust in to supervise and coach our children cannot be allowed to take advantage of them and will face tough federal prosecution.”

On June 29, 2018, law enforcement officials learned that Goelz may be involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female athlete that he coached at the Carmel Swim Club and the Carmel High School Swim Team. Agents and officers were able to capture screen shots of text messages exchanged between Goelz and the minor victim. The messages indicated there was a sexual relationship between the two dating back to February 2018.

A search warrant was secured for Goelz’s residence and his personal cell phone. Further investigation revealed that Goelz and the minor victim were involved in a sexual relationship, which included having sex at public parks in Hamilton County, Goelz’s residence, and a hotel in Anderson, Indiana. The investigation further revealed that Goelz filmed the sexual activity with the minor victim at the hotel in Anderson, Indiana, using his cell phone, and a video file depicting the sexual activity was found on his cell phone.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force.

“This individual will no longer be able to victimize a child because highly skilled investigators from the Carmel and Fishers Police Departments in cooperation with Homeland Security Investigations are able to work together and focus on these troubling cases,” said Captain Andy Dietz, Task Force Director. “This investigation and arrest should serve as a warning to those who would prey upon our children.”

“These charges are especially disturbing given the defendant’s position of trust,” said Special Agent in Charge James M. Gibbons, Chicago HSI. “These allegations send a strong message to child predators that HSI is committed to bringing those who exploit children to justice.”

According to Assistant United States Attorney MaryAnn T. Mindrum who is prosecuting this case for the government, Goelz could face a minimum of fifteen years in prison if convicted.

If members of the public have further information regarding this case, they are encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force at 317 595-3361.

A criminal complaint is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proved otherwise in federal court.

In October 2017, United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced a Strategic Plan designed to shape and strengthen the District’s response to its most significant public safety challenges. This prosecution demonstrates the Office’s firm commitment to prosecuting those who exploit or harm children and to work closely with Project Safe Childhood. See United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana Strategic Plan 4.1 and 4.2