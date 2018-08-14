Your source for CHS news

Club Med to Plan Next Meeting

Sponsor and science teacher Alyssa Mastin, along with co-presidents and seniors Mae Shu and Shubhi Sinha (from left to right) talked with prospective members during the club's call-out meeting. Mastin says she was surprised at the amount of people and enthusiasm at the meeting.

Tara Kandallu
September 5, 2018
Club Med leaders plan their next meeting after both their call-out and first meetings, the latter of which occurred this Tuesday after school and featured a medical student guest speaker. Sponsor Alyssa Mastin and co-president and senior Shubhi Sinha are not sure when the next meeting will be or what exactly they will do, although, the club does plan on hosting regular meetings the second monday of every month.

Sinha said “I think the call-out meeting went really well. We had a really good turnout definitely bigger than last year’s (turnout). I am excited to have more members and more people that are interested in doing club med this year.”

Mastin was similarly impressed with the call-out meeting and said she hopes the first meeting will be just as interesting to students.

She said, “I think it will be really cool to actually hear from someone that is in med school. When you hear from doctors it’s been years since they have been in the thick of things. Hearing from someone a little closer to (being in the thick of things) will be better.” By Tara Kandallu

