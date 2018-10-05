Intramurals first meeting scheduled for the week after fall break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Intramurals is scheduled to have its first meeting the week after fall break. The specific date has not yet been announced.

At the last meeting, new ideas and sports were planned and decided for the upcoming year. Some of the sports that students want to implement this year are 6-on-6 volleyball and 3-on-3 basketball in the fall as well as dodgeball and flag football in the spring.

Head sponsor of intramurals, Kyle Cluver, described what would occur at the upcoming meeting.

He said, “(we’re going to) Get a little bit more word out and say these are the dates we’re going to have intramurals this fall, these are the sports were going to offer, and then get team forms out to them so kids can get their teams together and show up.”

Sophomore Ayaan Alam, who is participating in intramurals for the first time this year, said that he prefers intramurals as opposed to other sports teams because it allows him to free up more time in his schedule.

He said, “If I were to be on a normal team it would take up two hours of my day just for practice, and then with the game included it would take up probably, at minimum, five hours out of my day.” Being in intramurals allows students to have more free time to enjoy other hobbies or extracurriculars as well as frees up extra time for things such as homework and studying.

One thing Alam hopes to see in intramurals year is a change in approach and attitude.

He said, “I hope that people are very competitive with intramurals, that they don’t take it very nonchalant just because of the fact that it’s intramurals.” By Uma Kandallu