FCCLA to sew stockings for soldiers Nov. 3

Margaret O’Connor, FCCLA Indiana president and senior, reads a book for English. O’Connor and FCCLA Indiana are sewing stockings for U.S. soldiers overseas.

With homecoming and the Fall Leadership Rally in the rearview mirror, FCCLA is turning their attention to various community service projects that they will undertake for the remainder of 2018. The club meets on Oct. 18., where they will sew stockings for U.S. soldiers overseas. These stockings will be delivered on Nov. 3.

“We have been very busy,” Margaret O’Connor, FCCLA Indiana president and senior, said. “We were able to make money with the scrunchies for homecoming, and we were even in the homecoming parade, which was cool.”

O’Connor said the Fall Leadership Rally, which took place Sept. 27, was very successful. “There were a lot of people who came, and it was very fun,” she said.

O’Connor said the rest of the year will be devoted to additional community service projects, starting with the stockings for troops.

“This semester, we work on activities like that, next semester, we prep for the state conference,” sponsor Nancy Spencer said.