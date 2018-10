Best Buddies to host Match Party Friday, Cool Creek Park event The Best Buddies club will host its first event of the school year this Friday, Sept. 21 during SRT where all the buddies will meet their student peers for the school year and get to know them. The club will…

Let’s Talk club hopes to help students recognize importance of skillful conversation This year, students will be given an outlet to learn the art of conversing with one another through a new club: Let’s Talk. During Late Starts from 7:30 to 8:15, a.m., Let’s Talk members and all other students who wish…

Best Buddies to host Match Party for club members, has three new sponsors The first event for the Best Buddies club this school year will be a “match party” for its members on Sept. 6 where the buddies will meet their peers for the year for the first time, after match interviews that…

Best Buddies to host Halloween party, attend other clubs’ Halloween celebrations The Best Buddies club plans to host a Halloween themed party for its club members on Oct. 31 after school since the holiday falls on a school day this year. The club also plans to collectively participate in Halloween themed…

Pranav Jothirajah Hi, my name is Pranav Jothirajah, and I am one of the reporters for the News section of HiLite. This is my first year on staff. On this page, you can see some of the work that I have done.…