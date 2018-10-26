Cabinet organizes Trick-or-Treat for Riley on Oct. 27, changes venue for Nov. 10 Runway for Riley event

House members meet in the freshmen cafeteria during SRT. According to House sponsor Sarah Wolff, Cabinet members chose their station dress-up themes and activities for Trick-or-Treat for Riley on Oct. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

According to Speaker of the House Neil-Walker Simmons, Cabinet has two events coming up: Trick-or-Treat for Riley on Oct. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the freshman center, specifically in the cafeteria and on the first floor, and Runway for Riley on Nov. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. in the varsity gym. All proceeds will go to Riley Children’s Hospital and Caroline Symmes Foundation, respectively.

Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff said she loves Trick-or-Treat for Riley because House members can volunteer at the event to receive House points; furthermore, they are involved in brainstorming station themes and activities.

“We try to do different things every year, and I think it’s easy to get into the typical ones that we’ve heard of, but one of (the stations this year) that I thought was so cute and so easy, and I’m like, ‘Why haven’t we ever done this?’, was that a group is dressing up like witches and are doing broom races, so they were going to have the kids ride on brooms,” Wolff said.

In another light, Simmons said due to the popularity of Runway for Riley, which is a fashion show, featuring not only a variety of CHS students as models but also the winter clothing lines of local businesses, Cabinet changed the venue from the main cafeteria to the varsity gym for the event this year.

“The venue is not as inviting, but we had so many attendees at that event last year that we did not have enough space or chairs between taking the folding chairs from the gym and taking all of the chairs from the freshmen cafeteria and all of the chairs from the Greyhound station—there wasn’t a seat left in the house, so we’re going to do it in the gym so that if we run out (of chairs), we will have extra seating,” Wolff said. “(The venue change) solves some problems but starts other ones that we have to now solve, so we’re looking into that.”

Reflecting on the previous events in September, Simmons also said, “Carwash was our last event, and it was a huge success. Thanks to all the support from Carmel students.”