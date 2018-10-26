Senior Class takes a break before preparing for graduation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Senior Class is currently inactive before they prepare for their next big event, graduation. Their previous event that they were responsible for was Homecoming, so as of now they have been taking a break.

Meredith Lipps, the Senior Class president, talks about graduation and the committee’s responsibilities,:“For graduation, I have to come up with my own speech as class president, so I’ve already been writing stuff down, but as a committee and with the administration we will probably start preparing after winter break.”

The senior class officers aren’t the only ones responsible for graduation planning though. Senior Class sponsor Joe Steele explains his responsibilities as well, “For graduation, we help the senior officers secure the venue and the lunches that will be served, and of course get others to really participate.”

Although the planning has yet to start, Lipps talks about the committee’s goals for this event: “We’ve really been trying to increase school spirit and get as many people involved as possible so that, specifically for the senior class, they can really enjoy their senior year and get something out of their high school experience.” In order to reach this goal, she advocates the seniors to listen to the announcements and others around them so that they can experience new things before their last days of highschool approaches. By Leah Tan