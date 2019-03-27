Environmental Action Club looks to involve more students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Environmental Action Club is preparing to reach out to more students in order to grow the club during the next school year.

Kian Robinson, club member and junior, said, “I think the biggest change is probably the greater involvement since we have more people in the club now, though. I think in the future a major change would be more people with diverse backgrounds joining the club.”

He said more students joining means not only more perspectives on how to solve environmental problems in the school, but it also makes it easier to reach out to different clubs and organizations within the community.

Ben Ring, club officer and junior, said he hopes to gain visibility during club outreach events, targeted towards both students and community members.

Robinson said, “Hopefully, once we have more members, events such as the White River Cleanup will go by more efficiently.”

Club sponsor Kara House said as more members join, the club can start new activities and connect more with the community.