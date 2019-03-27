Key Club to host a meeting on April 17
April 16, 2019
Key Club leaders are planning on hosting a meeting on April 17, the last meeting of the year.
According to Katie Kelly, assistant sponsor for Key Club, the meeting will take place in media center classrooms 3 and 4 starting at 7:45 a.m. during late start. The meetings will provide rundowns on the various volunteer and donation opportunities, such as the Grace Care Food Pantry where students can donate cereal to children by leaving boxes inside the Key Club Office.
According to Abinay Devarakonda, Key Club secretary and junior, Key Club is a volunteer-oriented club where each person is required to do 20 hours of volunteer work each semester and that the projects announced during meetings contribute to the required hours.
“Key Club has been really fun to do this year,” Devarakonda said.0
