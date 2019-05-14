TEDx celebrates year at May 22 meeting

Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, studies for one of her AP exams in the hallway. Oh said she hopes many TEDx members will attend the end-of-the-year celebration on May 22 in Room E210.

According to Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, the TEDx club will meet for the last time for this academic year on May 22 in Room E210 for its end-of-year celebration. Oh said she plans for there to be food and balloons at the meeting.

“Attendance to some of the meetings has been a little bit slow, kind of dwindling down as there isn’t something to work for directly, so hopefully we will be able to get enough people to come out to the end of the year celebration as it is definitely well deserved,” Oh said.

As Oh is a senior, this is her last year as part of the TEDx club here; however, she said still hopes to support the club at CHS and possibly attend future events.

“I guess I’m pretty emotional because this is something that I’ve been a part of literally since freshman year. I’m really excited to see what they put on once we leave and come back and see what it’s like. There are lots of TEDx programs at lots of different universities, so I’ll probably end up joining one there, but I don’t know. Yeah, it’s been a good four years,” she said. “I will definitely try to be at (future) conferences if I can. We have tried to do live-streaming options at the last couple of conferences that I’ve hosted and maybe we’ll do that again.”

Before this final meeting, Oh said she as well as other TEDx seniors plan to further transition the club into the hands of next year’s leadership team , so that those members can be best equipped to lead all the club members as they prepare for their upcoming conference, tentatively scheduled for the end of this calendar year.

“It will probably be at the end of first semester so that definitely gives current leadership time to help out with the new leadership but also gives (the) new leadership a chance to kind of spearhead this project on their own,” Oh said.

According to Oh, freshman Isma Rehman is the new president, freshman James Wang is the new Event Planning and Technology Head, sophomore Valliei Chandrakumar is the new Food and Breaks Head as well as the new Marketing and PR Head, freshman Leah Tan is the new Speakers Head and sophomore Sarah Konrad is the new Design Head.

Oh said, “(The current leadership team was) looking for people who have already shown commitment to TEDx and to what TEDx stands for. But (we understood) that since they are underclassmen, maybe they might not have too much experience. But we’re fine with that.”