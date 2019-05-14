OOF: Take a look at a comic by CHS student, artist Destiny Hall

Freshman Form:
Freshman tennis team member Nicole Lu begins to set up for a forehand during practice on Apr 25. The freshman have played 3 matches this season and will play Brebeuf Jesuit High School on the 26th.
From Covered to Coated: Lilly Branks, ceramics student and sophomore, unwraps her creations to reveal their bare clay outer shells. Branks said that the next step in producing her final product would be coating the pieces with one of the various colors of glaze. Some of the colors used by other students included brick red, light yellow, and jade green.
Focused Straight on Running:
Runner and junior Phoebe Bates stretches against a fence on April 16 at the CHS stadium before a meet. The girls track and field team is staying active and healthy in preparation for the MIC championship coming up on April 26.
Windy Wednesday:
Lauren Littell, varsity tennis player and freshman, hits a forehand at the last practice before spring break on Mar. 27. The team has prepared to play their first official match on Apr. 11 against Sacred Heart High School.
Elmore's World:
Chris Elmore, staff member at WHJE and sophomore, edits his live radio broadcast while getting feedback to improve. Elmore talks about politics live every weekend on WHJE and has even brought in important people like Mayor Jim Brainard.
Ceramics Wheels:
Junior Zach Devore spins his clay pot on the wheel in the ceramics 4 class on March 18. He said, “I enjoy this class because it isn’t stressful and I can listen to music while talking with my friends too.”
Men's Track and Field:
Samuel (Sam) Rogers, men's track runner and senior, completes a sprint during practice on March 19. The team's next contest will take them to Indiana University on March 23, where they will compete in the Hoosier State Relay Finals.
Chinese Culture:
Sophomore Owen Eckart listens to a presentation about the Chinese yo-yo during the NCHS's cultural immersion meeting after school on Mar 14, 2019. The NCHS has been hosting a multitude of Chinese cultural immersion presentations meant to spread an intrest in Chinese to anyone who would come to the meetings. In this specific meeting, headed by Treasurer Grace Hong, the history behind, and the way to use a Chinese yo-yo was shown. After the presentation, the guests were allowed to play with the yo-yos and discuss any other Chinese culture that they have experienced before.
Bring It On:
Sophomore Isabel Garcia practices her part in the upcoming school musical, on Mar 19, 2019. The upcoming musical is called "Bring It On" and is a musical that focuses on the competitive world of cheer-leading. The instructors, Kylie Barker and Samuel Chenoweth have been working with these students since Mar 4, and and the first showing of the musical will be on May 9 at 7 p.m.
Heightened Experience:
Tech theater student and sophomore Ben Outland works on cabling lights on March 18 for upcoming musical Bring It On which runs May 9-11. Outland said, “tech theater is a really fun time. After school you get to hang out with some of your friends and you just get to do cool stuff, like hanging up lights, wiring things, building things, and all that kinda stuff.”
Model Making:
Sophomore Bradley Snyder holds his model skeleton after learning about muscles on March 18 during Human Body Systems class. Model skeletons allow students to be able to hand make parts of the body. Snyder has a passion for science and aspires to be a doctor when he is older. Human Body Systems is one of the many science classes offered to sophomores at Carmel High School.
“Schoolmade” Pasta:
To start off the fourth quarter, junior Alexa Barreras makes fresh pasta in her foreign foods class on Mar. 18 along with the other members of her group. This lab prepared the class for their field trip next class.
A Foot Above The Rest:
John Micheal Mulloy, varsity basketball player and senior, holds the ball before attempting a layup during their game against Fort Wayne Dwenger High School on February 20. Mulloy is the tallest student on the Carmel High School basketball team. Mulloy will be attending Butler University for basketball in the fall of next year.
Body Building:
Sophomore Ayla Dimon creates muscles located on the human body out of clay to put on her Mannekin in her Human Body Systems class on March 15. Dimon says that they use the Mannekins to learn where different body parts and organs are located on the human body and it helps her visualize where everything is located in her head.
Weekend Ready:
Junior Emma Uber shows off her comedy skills on March 14 at the end of a math class. Students are typically allowed to pack their school bags and talk with friends during
last few minutes at the end of a class period. Uber says she loves to talk with her friends and make other people smile.
Art for the Community:
Lexi Carter, National Art Honor Society (NAHS) member and sophomore, works on a collaborative painting of lightning during a meeting on March 7. Carter said NAHS is a nationally organized club where students can apply to participate in art-centered projects to better their school and community.
Tassel:
Junior Jess Greven talks about the rules of being a TASSEL VSEE instructor on March 11th after school at the Carmel Clay Public Library. Greven used a Powerpoint presentation to better teach the newly recruited instructors.
Presentation Preparation:
Sophomore Mary Grace Jacko (front) works on her English presentation in her Honors English 10 class with her partner sophomore Ivy Nugent (back) on March 12. Jacko plans to take AP Seminar next year and is excited for this presentation as it is formatted similarly to an AP Seminar presentation.
Resource Time Rehearsal: Sophomores and Honors English 10 students, Abbey Grogan and Annie Surette, rehearse for their medical presentations the SRT before their class period. Honors English 10 students had spent the third quarter researching an issue in the medical field, and were then tasked with finding a solution to this problem. The concept of the presentation was based on the novel the students read, Brain on Fire, for the third quarter.
Comedysportz:
The Carmel Comedysportz team celebrates after the announcement that they have won their match on Feb 22 in the Carmel High School studio theater. The Comedysportz team participates in competitive improvisation games at local high schools, their next home match will be March 21 and 22 in the studio theater.
Impromptu Interviews:
CHTV reporter and junior Cameron Beteet records an interview for CHTV during SRT in the commons. Beteet moved the camera back and adjusted the settings to fit the interviewer and senior Ayanna Newhouse, interviewee and junior Emme Walschlager and interviewee and senior Charlie Hunter.
Ceramics Creates Celebrities:
Sophomore Natalie Hanna attempts to sculpt the face of the famous singer, Rihanna, in her ceramics 4 class. Each student in the class chose a celebrity they admire for this project to end the third quarter.
French Fun: During a game in French III on Feb. 21, Freshman Sarah Patel points to a possible answer choice on the board and whispers what she thinks the answer is to her partner, Sophomore Owen Gastineau. The objective of the game was to choose the right conduction of a verb in French and the team that won the most amount of points won a piece of candy.
SRT in the Studio: Senior and AP Studio Art student, Nate Burgess, spends his SRT working on and touching up his landscape painting. Burgess said he has been involved in art at CHS since his freshman year and created a variety of works.
Carmel Pep Band: Junior Julia Roth plays in CHS's pep band for the men's basketball Varsity game held on Feb. 15, 2019. CHS played against Warren High School and the game ended with a score of 69 to 52.. The Carmel Pep band plays in the breaks and intermissions of the game such as the beginning, timeouts, halftime, and at the end, playing songs such as Radioactive and Sweet Caroline.
Carnation Sales: NHS member and senior Sai Pothireddy sells carnations for Valentine's Day in the Main Cafeteria on Feb. 6 during lunch. Other volunteers in NHS have planned to pass out the carnations on Feb. 13 during SRT.
Smoothing the Edges: Freshman and Jewelry I student, Faith Knight, smooths the edges of her most recent project in SRT, January 28. Knight said that new jewelry students work on basic skills and apply them to their projects throughout the semester.
