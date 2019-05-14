OOF: Take a look at a comic by CHS student, artist Destiny Hall

No End to Art: Artists discuss importance of digital art expression, changing definition of art The recent movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” utilized new technology in order to create a style of movie never seen before. The film combined computer animation and traditional hand-drawn comic book techniques. At this school, sophomore Jacob Renay-Lopes uses technology…

It’s All Fun And Games: eSports Club members disagree with stigma surrounding violent video games As issues like gun violence take the United States by storm, people often search for something to account for this constant violence. Over the years, many people have attempted to link teen aggression with violent video games; however, according to…

Freshman Daniel Tanner transcends typical gender stereotypes with fashion All heads turn to him as he walks down the hall. It could be how he holds himself with confidence. Then again, it could be because of the way he dresses. One day, he’s dressed in a turtleneck with heels…

Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council to organize 3v3 tournaments, close applications this month According to Rik Bag, Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) president and senior, the council’s annual 3v3 basketball tournaments will take place this month at CHS. Bag said the middle school tournament will take place on March 15, and the high…