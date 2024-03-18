Artist’s Association plans for upcoming meeting

Artist’s Association will be hosting its next meeting on Mar. 19 after school in room C125. Terri Xie, Artist’s Association president and senior, said club officers plan out prompts in the week leading up to the monthly meeting.

“For this upcoming meeting, I have every club officer come up with ideas and then we discuss it during an SSRT or during our release periods. We talk about what snacks we’ll bring and then vote on one prompt that we will base the meeting off of,” Xie said.

Alex Okano, club officer and senior, said his prompts usually get chosen because they are budget friendly and simple.

“I think we’ve decided on comics as our next prompt because tons of artists are always reading comic books for inspiration whether for writing a story or drawing and it seems fun to make strip comics,” Okano said.

Okano said he came up with this idea because he used to read a lot of WEBTOON which he still utilizes as a reference for action poses.

“The biggest thing is that the action poses in comics are really good for reference and people shy away from drawing really dynamic poses,” Okano said. “This would be an opportunity to get artists out of their comfort zone and draw full body movements.”

Andrew Murray, club sponsor and teacher in the art department, said he is resuming the club’s SSRT drawing sessions this semester.

“While club officers are planning, I’m just kind of there to oversee their ideas and I still plan to host drawing sessions for club members if they ever want to come in during SSRT,” Murray said. By Lily Hao