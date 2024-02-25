Artist’s Association plans for fundraising upcoming events

Current art pieces on display in the CHS media center from Artist’s Association members. “I think our prompts this semester, like the charcoal one, were really helpful in producing pieces that are quick that students will still want to have on display since it’s hard to be displaying enough pieces if members aren’t done with their bigger projects,” Xie said.

Artist’s Association members did not have the opportunity to set up the club’s booth due to members not being able to attend the Winter Formal. In efforts to fundraise, a few members plan to sell their homemade jewelry pieces at the next meeting that will be held on Feb. 20 to help aid the financial needs of the club. Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher, said the club’s officers are working hard to keep the club running despite the challenges.

“Since none of the people in charge of the club were able to attend the winter formal, they have been working separately and coming together to make up for the missed chance on fundraising,” Murray said. “The officers this year are really putting in the work to make this club a success at every meeting and creating original activities.”

Alex Okano, club officer and senior, said he creates prompts for future meetings and sends the ideas to other officers to prepare for all the needed supplies.

“This next meeting is based on the prompt that I created, but it’s basically to help artist’s draw clothes since that’s really one of the most difficult things to draw,” Okano said. “I was thinking of cloth draped over small mannequin figures where we can draw the folds of clothes based on what we see three dimensionally.”

In addition to the display of art pieces in the Carmel Clay Public Library from the fall semester, Terri Xie, club president and senior, said they are beginning to put up artwork in the school media center.

“I was thinking about how we put artwork in the library across the school, but why not keep some just for students to get to look at here and there in our own school library,” Xie said. “This is a more casual display, but it also helps our club’s outreach.”