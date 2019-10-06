Men’s cross-country places at Flashrock, looks to win Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference

Daniel Musapatika, cross-country runner and junior, prepares for practice. Musaptika said that the team has continued to improve, and still has high expectations for State.

The men’s cross-country team placed third out of 17 teams at the Flashrock Invitational. Flashrock was the team’s only home meet, and was held at the Northview course. The team has continued to place well at the past few meets, and still has high expectations for winning State.

Daniel Musapatika, cross-country runner and junior, said the team has continued to work hard while looking towards its goal for a podium finish at State.

“We have continued to work really hard this season and train towards our goal of winning State. We are continuing to improve as a team and that will just help us be more confident come the tournament season,” Musapatika said.

Assistant Coach Jayson Rigsby also said the team is continuing to improve.

“We have a few younger guys that are starting to step up,” Rigsby said. “They are coming up (from middle school) and are placing really well, which boosts us more as a team.”

The team is preparing for the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference on Sept. 28. By Sarah Kim