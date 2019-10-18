Music Playlist: Sweater Weather [MUSE]

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s officially sweater weather! Of course, I had to make a playlist for my absolute favorite season, autumn. Other people listen to Christmas music year-round, but I just listen to my fall playlist religiously. Here’s a taste of some of my favorite autumn music (read: sad and chill pop). Check it out on Spotify at: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4nZaDN351gxD10txOQkvHg?si=A8uXzRqHRtWOVwaPlgPnmg

___________________

Playlist: Sweater Weather

Comfort Crowd [Conan Gray]

Conan Gray is having a concert in Indianapolis on Nov. 3, and I am so ready. “Comfort Crowd” makes the fall playlist in my book, especially with the spooky undertones. The music video is definitely Halloween-worthy—perfect for October.

Feelings [Lauv]

Feel Something [Bea Miller]

Going Go [Tizzy T]

i’m so tired… [Lauv, Troye Sivan]

Even the album cover has such nostalgic fall vibes… what more could I expect from Lauv and Troye?

NO FUN [Joji]

Talk Me Down [Troye Sivan]

f*ck, I’m lonely [Lauv, Anne-Marie]

Older [Sasha Sloan]

I Forgot That You Existed [Taylor Swift]

Me at my homework…

talk is overrated [Jeremy Zucker]

Homebody [pH-1]

Sad Forever [Lauv]

I feel like half this playlist is by Lauv, but his discography is the literal definition of “sad and chill pop.” Also, no, I’m not going to stop saying I lauv Lauv.

8 Letters [Why Don’t We]

I See You Everywhere [Eric Chou]

and of course,

Sweater Weather [The Neighbourhood]

<3

___________________

Bonus: If you’re more into jazzy, vintage feels for an autumn playlist, I stumbled across this gem on YouTube the other day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guJvelRueDE. It makes me feel so cozy and comforted and ready for whatever the end of quarter one will bring… (okay, maybe not the last one).

Hope you enjoyed, and have a cozy sweater weather season!

On this blog, Shruthi Ravichandran and Grace Xu provide monthly curations of all types of arts and media, from TV shows to music to novels and even YouTubers. On top of mood-oriented playlists, there’s also the occasional rant-filled review. They hope readers will always leave with a new piece of media to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.