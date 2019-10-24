Men’s cross-country places at Regionals, looks to win State

Head Coach Colin Altevogt prepares the Semistate roster. Altevogt said he expects the team to place at Semistate and advance to State.

Head Coach Colin Altevogt prepares the Semistate roster. Altevogt said he expects the team to place at Semistate and advance to State.

Head Coach Colin Altevogt prepares the Semistate roster. Altevogt said he expects the team to place at Semistate and advance to State.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The men’s cross-country placed second at Regionals, one point behind Brebeuf. Regionals was on Oct. 19 at Noblesville. Due to the team’s continuous successes, expectations for a podium finish at State remain high.

Head Coach Colin Altevogt explained that he believes the team has a high chance of winning State.

“I think that we are a major contender. I think that we have really closed the gap on some of the other top teams in the last few weeks. I really feel like we have a good chance to win in two weeks,” Altevogt said.

Daniel Musapatika, cross-country runner and junior, said the rest of the runners not on the tournament team still continue to train.

Musapatika said, “The runners that are not on the tournament roster can still continue to train for postseason. It is just a really nice atmosphere to have the whole team together.”

The team will be running at Semistate on Oct. 26. By Sarah Kim