Cabinet wraps up semester with Smoothie Smashdown, Wrapping Drive, begins preparations for next semester

Cabinet members engage in discussion in their Cabinet SRT on Dec. 2. The final House meetings of the semester was on Dec. 4 for upperclassmen and Dec. 6 for freshmen.

After their success with Runway for Riley and the garage sale, Cabinet will continue to plan its December events: Smoothie Smashdown and the Wrapping Drive.

According to Speaker of the House Deion Ziwawo, attendance for both Runway for Riley and the garage sale exceeded Cabinet’s expectations for these events.

“Runway for Riley was a huge success, if you were there you would have seen that the show ran so smoothly,” Ziwawo said. “We exceeded our attendance expectations, we ran out of pamphlets, (and) the (addition of the) Walking Waffle company really helped. We had an amazing showcase of boutiques and clothing and models.”

As the end of the semester draws near, Cabinet’s priorities include preparations for Smoothie Smashdown, the Wrapping Drive and Dance Marathon. While there will be no additions to the Wrapping Drive, Cabinet intends to make changes to Smoothie Smashdown.

“(The) Smoothie Smashdown (committee) is working on planning right now and they’re doing research on new holiday games to play,” Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff said. “Every year there’s a new one and (last year) they did a wrapping contest where you’re blindfolded.”

In regards to Dance Marathon, Cabinet’s main goal is to increase registration according to Ziwawo. The link to register for Dance Marathon is open and the 100 Day Challenge has begun. The first 100 people who raise $100 will win special t-shirt.

Looking ahead to next semester, Cabinet’s first event will be Basketball Tailgate on Jan. 10. The men’s basketball team will wear Dance Marathon jerseys during their game against Center Grove.

Wolff said “On the back it’s going to say ‘For the Kids’ and it’s going to have the Riley (Children’s Hospital) logo to bring about more awareness (about) Dance Marathon, Riley (Children’s) Hospital and the program that we run here. We’ve done a lot of pairing with (CHS) sports teams (this year and) we’re really excited to have the men’s basketball team on board.”