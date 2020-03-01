Orchestras prepare for ISSMA, Side-by-Side performances

Chloe Chui (left), member of Symphony Orchestra and junior, looks over her music with Alia Rumreich (right), member of Symphony Orchestra and junior. Chui said the Symphony Orchestra has been focusing heavily on intonation and transitioning back to regular classes after their chamber music unit.

The CHS Orchestras have been continuing their preparation on their Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) pieces, and members of the Symphony Orchestra have also been working on their Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) Side-by-Side and Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Side-by-Side performance. The ISO concert will be on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Hilbert Circle Theatre, and the CSO concert will be on March 22 at 4 p.m at the Palladium.

“We have quite a few students doing the ISO Side-by-Side performance this year,” director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis said. “It’s always a really great experience for them.”

Chloe Chui, a member of Symphony Orchestra and junior, will be performing at the CSO Side-by-Side concert and said she has been working hard both in and out of class to ensure that she is prepared. All members of CHS’s Symphony Orchestra will be performing at the CSO Side-by-Side concert.

“Right now, we’re just fine-tuning our intonation, and we’re really taking the time to make sure every note sounds good,” Chui said. “I think our current goal is to familiarize ourselves with the pieces well enough so we can play it for Side-by-Side, but our long term goal is definitely getting prepared for ISSMA.

