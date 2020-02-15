Cabinet continues to plan for Card Tournament, Dance Marathon, achieves success with Zumba

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 4 + 10? Send Email Cancel

Following its success with Zumba, Cabinet will turn its attention to its main event for February and the year: Dance Marathon. As part of their preparations for Dance Marathon, Cabinet held Auction Dinner on Feb. 8. Biaggi’s catered the dinner and BRICS provided dessert. The event raised funds by auctioning off items donated by the community. All proceeds from Dance Marathon will go to Riley Children’s Hospital.

“Zumba was a great time. It was so energetic. All the people who were dancing really got into it,” Speaker of the House Deion Ziwawo said. “The dance instructor always brings her A game every year so I think it was a very enjoyable event.”

Cabinet Sponsor Sarah Wolff agreed and added how the weather, which is always an important factor in the event, was influential in ensuring attendance at Zumba.

Wolff said, “We had a great turnout. We had some weather that morning and usually that affects people coming out because they’re worried about driving and it didn’t (affect turnout). (In addition) our instructor from Sho’time Dance did a great job keeping everyone engaged.”

According to Wolff, Cabinet will host a card tournament on Feb. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in the freshman cafeteria. This year, students will be able to play Kemps and Uno as well as Uchure. This change was made to increase attendance as not all students are familiar with playing Uchure. Participants can choose which game they want to play when they sign up for the tournament.

“We (now) have three levels and you can win prizes for each of them,” Wolff said. “It’s a bracket style tournament (and) you can advance either with your partner or by yourself. Hopefully we can incorporate more students that way. We don’t know how long it will last. It’ll be interesting (to see). It lasted three hours with Uchure but we don’t know how many people will now choose to play the other games instead. ”

Cabinet’s final event in February is Dance Marathon on Feb. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Check in will be in the varsity gym.

Ziwawo said, “In this current stage (of preparation) we are just finalizing the breakdown and the timeline of the event. There are going to be some new changes that I am very excited about but you will have to come to Dance Marathon to see. The preparation has been all year but it definitely has been picking up in these last few weeks.”