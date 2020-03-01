TEDx to secure sponsors, finalize details for April 18 conference

Allison Hargrove, TEDx co-sponsor and social studies teacher, works at her computer during SRT. Hargrove said, “I am really excited for the upcoming conference. I think the leadership team has really done a lot of good work leading up to this event, and I think it will be a success. Plus, I really like the theme.”
Rhea Acharya
March 9, 2020
According to Sarah Konrad, TEDx president and junior, the club will continue to finalize the details for its upcoming conference at its meetings that take place every Monday until 4 p.m. in Room E235. This conference is scheduled for April 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Studio Theater.
Konrad said, “We are currently reaching out to speakers and finalizing who is speaking at the conference. We are also going out to purchase supplies, and then we are going to decorate the venue. We are also working on securing sponsors for the event.”
Konrad said past sponsors for TEDx conferences hosted by the club at this school include Cold Stone Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, and Leslie Clarke Photography.
Allison Hargrove, TEDx co-sponsor and social studies teacher, said she is excited for the upcoming conference as she thinks the club members have put a lot of work into planning the event.
According to Konrad, the central topic for this conference will be “Leap Before You Look,” so all talks will relate in some way to this theme.
Additionally, Konrad said the selected student speakers are sophomore Sowmya Chundi and juniors Uredoojo Agada, Drew Sanchez and Jessica Frazer. She said the club decided these student speakers following the speakers’ auditions that took place on Jan. 30 but has not finalized the non-student speakers yet.
Konrad said, “I feel good (about the conference). I think we are going to be ready. Everything is lining up where it needs to right now, so we are all on the right track.”
