National Honor Society to continue virtual presentations in spring semester

National Honor Society (NHS) had declined to meet in-person first semester due to COVID-19 precautions; the club will continue this policy indefinitely in the second semester. During the fall semester, NHS officers created videos to keep members of the club informed.

According to Samuel “Sam” Austgen, NHS vice president and senior, the officers will get together at some point in January to brainstorm events and create the next virtual meeting. However, they have no upcoming events definitively planned at this time.

“Because we’re virtual, it’s kind of hard to have planned events and meetings since it’s not good for the school to make people gather in one place, especially since NHS is so big. It’s probably over 300 people,” Austgen said. “So really, what we’re trying to do is just give people, instead of events, it’s more opportunities, kind of like hanging up flyers or posters, or tutoring people on Zoom.”

NHS sponsor Allison Malloy said while some things in the club have changed due to COVID-19, the service requirement remains important because of its many benefits to both NHS members and the people around them.

“(NHS is) such a great organization that gives back. The requirement of service hours is a really significant thing that contributes to our culture at the high school, but also to our community,” she said. “We also get to actually make change, which is one of the reasons I really enjoy (NHS).”