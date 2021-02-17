CHTV moves back start time

CHTV will move back its start time the week of Feb. 15. This change, according to CHTV supervisor Brandy Ostojic, followed the addition of a second session to SRT and was done to assure that video announcements does not interfere with the start of either sessions. “We lost five minutes when they decided to do the second session for SRT,” Osojic said.

Elyse Timpe, station manager and senior, said that she was happy CHTV had returned to live shows. “It’s really exciting, I kind of get an adrenaline rush, I guess, is the best way to describe it. It’s a good stress in the mornings,” she said.

Ostojic agreed, saying that the hiatus from live shows has perhaps added more stress than there otherwise would be. She said, “We know that mistakes happen, they’re gonna be out there for everyone to see and we can’t cover them up and fix them. I think it kind of ups the game for everybody, makes it higher stakes, but in a good way, it makes us do better.”

The CHTV YouTube channel can be found at this link.