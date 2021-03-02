Yearbook staff to finish book, start supplement

The Pinnacle Yearbook staff is wrapping up work on the main portion of the yearbook in the upcoming weeks and is looking forward to working on supplement pages.

According to staff adviser Claire Burke, editors are finishing final edits and work on index pages. After their work is done, pages will be sent to the printer for the books to come together.

“I think this year it will be extremely rewarding, especially since the 2020-21 school year has been so difficult for everyone,” Lauren Green, Pinnacle editor in chief and senior, said via email. “Making a yearbook to represent and capture the essence of this year is something really special.”

Sales for the yearbook have closed, but if a student has not ordered their book yet, they will have the chance to purchase one in the coming months on a “first-come, first-served” basis.