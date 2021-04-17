Club Med to host guest speaker, plan for next school year

According to Rineet Ranga, Club Med president and senior, Club Med will only have two more meetings this school year, including a guest speaker and a meeting to plan for next school year.

He said the guest speaker will be his father, an interventional cardiologist, who will speak on April 19.

“I’m going to have my dad as another guest speaker who does interventional work to talk about invasive surgery and invasive procedures that you can do within the body,” Ranga said. “So things about coronary arteries and things of that nature. It’s a whole different subspecialty within cardiology besides just surgery. It’s a little different insight because a lot of people have never heard of it so it opens up a lot of doors.”

Club Med sponsor Alyssa Ament said she leaves decisions about activities and guest speakers up to club officers.

Ranga said Club Med’s final meeting on May 3 will consist of announcing new members, finding replacements for officers that will graduate this year and looking ahead to what next year’s meetings could look like. He said dissections and other in-person activities may once again be possible next year, as this school may be able to reopen fully.

“(Next year’s activities) are all subject to change,” Ranga said, “but we can give people more of an insight.”