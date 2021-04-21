DECA to prepare for International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in April

According to Melissa Su, veteran DECA member and senior, the biggest upcoming event is the International conference in late April.

“We have participants in roleplay, professional selling, and written events,” she said via email.

Sponsor Robert Holman said they have successfully navigated the struggles of transitioning to a more virtually based competition.

Holman said, “Virtual has been disappointing for a lot of the kids and it’s unfortunate where we are at.”

After ICDC, Su said DECA will work to establish the leadership teams for next school year.

“With our district competition, there were some challenges with the uploading of items that required my input, and I predict that there will also be similar and new challenges that involve me with (future competitions),” Su said.