DECA to prepare for international competition, reflect on state competition

From April 27 to 30, DECA’s international competition (ICDC) will take place in Anaheim, Calif. At the state competition from March 3 to 5, a total of 79 CHS DECA members qualified for the international competition.

Arya Patel, DECA paper head and junior, said, “The state competition was great. It was such an awesome experience and I’m so proud to have been able to compete with so many amazing students. Also so proud to support all of my peers who qualified for ICDC. Everyone did so great.”

Additionally, DECA sponsor Jacob Goodman said students can pick up their rubrics from the DECA room.

Goodman said, “Rubrics for role plays and paper categories are now available in Room F109. Those who took tests for their categories can also see their test scores.”

Overall, Goodman said, “The advisers want to say how proud we are of all competitors this year. Whether you qualified for ICDC or not, we thank you for the work you put in and for adding value to our organization.” By Helena Wang