National Honor Society begins volunteering programs, promotes Homecoming dance

National Honor Society (NHS) members have already started to volunteer this year, with officers running tutoring programs; over the summer, NHS members volunteered through Welcome Week. The club’s current project is encouraging student participation in Homecoming and spirit week.

According to NHS president and senior Chloe Boyd, NHS has over 300 members this year. She said the club has focused on spreading school spirit through fliers for Homecoming.

“We’re going to be hanging up Homecoming posters to spread the word about Homecoming and get people to come. (Volunteering with NHS is) just really fun,” Boyd said.

NHS sponsor Allison Malloy said the club has already started a tutoring program which helps students at CHS.

She said, “(NHS) also (provides resources) in a way that is equitable. Especially just with tutoring, people pay a lot of money to get tutored. So to be able to offer a free service where students can come in and get tutoring help, or even just ask questions or for feedback and it doesn’t cost anything, I think it really does make a huge difference in creating more equity.” By Jillian Moore.