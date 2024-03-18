NHS to accept new members

The National Honor Society (NHS) is to continue their application process in selecting current juniors to be members of NHS. According to Erin Kong, NHS president and senior, there are a variety of factors that go into the application process.

“2024-2025 applications have already been submitted for us. This year, we decided to slightly change our application process so that interested juniors could get a feel for what NHS does. All applicants are required to reach around five hours of service work in order to for their application to be considered. Mrs. (Allison) Malloy and the NHS officers have opened up our SRT tutoring to the applicants so they can come in and help others with subjects in math, English, science, social studies, foreign language, and business,” she said.

According to NHS sponsor Allison Malloy NHS is currently reviewing all of the applications.

“Currently, our NHS board is reviewing all applications. We are working through new member recruitment. Students that apply will be notified of their acceptance the week directly after spring break.”