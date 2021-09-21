Men’s Cross Country to compete in MIC Championship on Sept.25

Kole Mathison, cross country runner and junior, breaks the five kilometer school record in a time of 14:52.10 at the Riverview Health Flashrock Invitational. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in late October.

The men’s cross-country team will compete in the MIC Championship in Indianapolis on Sept. 25. The Sectional in Noblesville will be on Oct. 9.

Sammy Arce, cross-country runner and sophomore, said he trained vigorously in the summer so he would be ready for any challenges that would come his way when the season started.

“We prepared in summer before the season. This way when the season started, we were already in the normal loop of running and didn’t have to adjust right before the start of the season,” Arce said.

“I practice with purpose by making sure I try as hard as I can to not walk and I run at a maintainable pace,” Arce said.

Head Coach Colin Altevogt said the MIC Championship is an important race to determine where the team stands.

“The MIC conference is one of the most competitive conferences across all sports in the midwest. So it will be interesting to see if the team will do well or not,” Altevogt said.

Altevogt said the team is getting better and should be at their full potential in the next few weeks.

“Our guys are continuing to improve, their focus gets greater each week and we have a really good plan for our training to be at our best in late October for the State meet. We want to continue to make the most of each day and support each other throughout the entirety of the season,” Altevogt said.