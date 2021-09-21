Women’s Cross-Country Prepares for Upcoming MIC

Naas and the women’s cross country team run a meet against Westfield in the beginning of the season. Coach Kelly said she has high hopes for the upcoming season and what the girls can do this year.

Eddie Sun
September 22, 2021

The women’s cross-country team is to compete in the annual MIC Championship in Indianapolis on Sept. 25, and Sectionals is to be held on Oct. 9.

 Assistant Coach Katherine Kelly said she is proud of the team’s regular season and is looking forward to the postseason. 

“MIC is always a chance for our girls to display some of the fitness that they have built throughout the season,” She said.  “There have been a lot of very warm races, and it looks like we might get lucky with cooler temperatures at MIC, which should be great for girls to achieve some of their personal goals,” she said about the upcoming MIC.

Kelly talked about the goals for the team this year. 

“As a team, we are putting together a team that can be competitive against our competition at MIC and then throughout the post-season all the way to the State Championships,” she said. “We can’t control the weather or other teams, but we are going to make sure that we are doing all the little things necessary to be ready to do our best.”

Assistant Coach Allison Martin, said the goal is to win the MIC and build momentum for Sectionals. 

“In regards to MIC, we are looking forward to racing at MIC this Saturday, especially because of cooler temperatures and we’ll be running on a new course for all of the girls. We’re preparing the same way we have all season, by incorporating tempo runs, long runs, and speed work,” Martin said.

Varsity runner on the women’s cross-country team and sophomore Cara Naas, who came off of an injury over the summer, said she is excited about this season and positive about their ability to win the state championship. 

“For MIC, we just want to win without having to burn too much energy. Our goals are for Sectionals and on so we just want to use this meet to help us get better,” Naas said. “The team goals are to win a state championship and have fun.”

