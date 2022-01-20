Club Spotlight: Carmel ComedySportz

Jim Peterson, ComedySportz sponsor

Can you give me a brief overview of what ComedySportz is?

It’s a performance of improvisation between two competing teams. We have a school team from our school. A visiting team will come to Carmel, or we can travel there, and they will compete with us using a variety of games. The audience decides which one they think is funnier.

What would you say the atmosphere of the club is like?

It’s crazy, especially home matches at Carmel. We run about a half-hour longer than other matches because of the audience’s reaction. The matches run about an hour and a half; ours typically run almost two hours because the audience is just so engaged and is just having a really good time. So I love the matches here at Carmel because it is a party atmosphere. It’s a lot of fun, and people are having a good time.

Do a have any upcoming plans, competitions or events?

We have three matches at home. The first one is going to be on February 25, one on March 25, and our last one is April 22.

How can interested students participate?

We have auditions in September, usually the first week in September. We’ll do some training sessions during SSRT, and then we’ll have the auditions on Friday. Usually the Friday right before Labor Day. It is a small team, so competition is a little stiff with that, but there are always chances to come to an audience and participate that way. We’ll get your suggestions in, and have a lot of fun. Just watching what these guys can do is pretty amazing.

What do you think makes ComedySportz unique from other clubs extracurriculars?

It’s new and different every single game. We talk about theater being a live audience that makes the performance different, but it’s the same script. This is never the same script. It might be the same game, but you get different suggestions, so it’s unique and always different and changing. That’s what I think keeps it fresh and alive and fun.