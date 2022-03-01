Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) focusing on application process, planning spring charity events

Carmel residents participate in the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) Winter Games held at Carter Green in January. President Manav Musunuru said that the fun sports event was held to raise money for charity.

The Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) is looking for highschool-aged Carmel residents to apply for next year’s CMYC. According to President Manav Musunuru, applications are due by March 18, 2022 and consist of two stages.

“The first stage is the paper application. This was released on Feb. 21 on cmycouncil.com under the “Apply” tab and must be postmarked by March 18,” Musunuru said. “The second stage will occur in April and consists of interviews. Only selected applicants are selected for interviews.”

Sponsor Candy Martin said that there are certain characteristics required for applicants.

“They can attend a school other than CHS but do have to live in Carmel,” Martin said. “We ask that they be committed and want to give back to the community and make meaningful differences in the community, have ambition, work well with others, and can dedicate themselves to the council.”

Musunuru said the application process covers a wide range of questions as well as requires some additional materials.

“The application has a few open-ended questions as well as general information questions. There is also a letter of recommendation required. More information is provided in the application. I just urge that those applying should be as genuine as possible in both the interview and application,” Musunuru said.

Along with the application process, CMYC is working on their spring charity events. According to Musunuru, there are three different events to be hosted: a basketball tournament, a culture fair, and a dodgeball tournament. These events will take place on March 19, March 20, and April 22 respectively. By Leah Tan.