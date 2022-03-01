Coquettes season ends

The Coquettes had and last performance on Feb 3. This marks the end of the season for the team, which performed eight times over its course. Head Coach Sarah Wolff said that auditions for the Charisma team will be held in May.

Head Coach Sarah Wolff said via email, “I honestly couldn’t be happier with how the season ended and where the team is going. Our season focused on helping the younger members of our team grow in dance, choreography, and leadership and our seniors were outstanding examples and mentors of these skills to our largely freshmen team.”

Out of the team’s 15 members, 11 of them were freshmen. With such a young team, the three senior members of the team took on a big leadership role. With the seniors graduating, there will only be one upperclassman to lead the team.

“I don’t anticipate it being an issue. The current freshmen learned how to contribute this year so they will be more confident stepping up and helping our senior member next year. I think they are excited to take on new roles and more responsibilities for the team which will help our senior member.” Wolff said.

Freshman and member of the team, Campbell Herrmann said “(The seniors) helped guide us through our last season together…(the team) has created a second family and another place to dance with my friends.”

While the team may not be practicing together, many of its members will continue to practice and perform with teams outside of the school. Wolff said, “Our small team represents 5 different local studios which is incredible. I love how the team brings together girls at CHS who compete against each other at local studio competitions on the weekends, yet come together as one team to perform for their school through the CHS dance teams.”

“This was a season of great learning and growth and I couldn’t be more proud of them – the seniors for guiding and modeling the expectations and the 11 freshmen members for embracing the team culture and stepping up,” Wolff said. By Caitlyn Mount