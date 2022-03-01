Media specialists rearrange shelves, showcase student art, put up boggle display

Media specialist Theresa Ramos said that following the relocation of college and career books to Pod 2 in the library, the library staff is reorganizing books to fill space and be at eye-level.

“I’m trying to get (all the books) in those five shelves in the middle (so) it’s more like eye-level,” Ramos said. “That’s what we’re currently working on in the whole library pretty much is getting stuff (at) eye level and clearing out the old and making sure we have good stuff, which is a massive undertaking.”

Pod 2, which is devoted to college, career and subject books, is now reorganized, so that students can find all their college and employment and AP and IB materials in one spot. New books will continue to move into the collection; Ramos said she will add more books about skilled trades and military options for students.

In light of upcoming months devoted to women’s history, disability awareness and sexual assault awareness, Ramos said the library is planning to put up displays.

Additionally, Ramos said the library staff will continue to add to displays on the windows at the front of the library showing off their reading lists.

Ramos also said she is trying to have teachers do the same around National Library Week, which takes place in April. She said she wants teachers to put displays by their rooms to show students what they are reading.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a magazine or an online article or an ebook or an audio book you’re listening to,” Ramos said. “Talk to kids about what you are reading.”

An activity at the front of the library based on the word game Boggle is available for students to participate in. Students can find all possible word combinations within a grid of letters and write them down. Ramos said winners of the game will be chosen.

Ramos said the library is displaying book crafts made by art students at the front of the library. Students can view books with pages cut out into various shapes with students credited.

The library continues to introduce new titles to its collection, which are displayed in the shelves next to the entrance.

Senior Clizia Martini works often in the library during SSRT and during her free periods, and that the library operates at full capacity during SSRT.

“I feel like you can never actually find a pod by yourself, so it’s pretty full,” she said. By Riley TerBush