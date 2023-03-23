Carmel eSports members participate in virtual Daytona tournament

Michelle Wan
March 23, 2023

As members of eSports continue to hold practices for their races, some members prepare for the virtual 24H of Daytona. The 24H of Daytona is a 24-hour eSport car endurance race.

Sponsor Jeff Chou said, “This race allows students to take their skills in racing to a higher level.”

Sophomore Alex Jones, a member of the eSports Club, said he is looking forward to this competition.

“Well, for the Daytona 24 I am very excited about competing in one of the largest events in racing on a great team with a decent chance to win. But it has also been really hard to practice for and prepare for that much driving,” Jones said.

