The Ultimate CHS Schedule Sheet

The Back to School Survival Kit

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

Lacrosse coach dies in car accident on Aug. 22

Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Lacrosse coach dies in car accident on Aug. 22

National Honor Society prepares for the school year

Ayaan Nadeem
August 29, 2023
NHS+peer+tutors+meet+with+students+on+Aug.+29th.+NHS+will+have+tutors+have+every+SSRT+in+E137
NHS peer tutors meet with students on Aug. 29th. NHS will have tutors have every SSRT in E137

The National Honor Society (NHS) is preparing to kick off their activities for the 2023-2024 school year. According to Erin Kong, NHS president and senior, NHS plans to lead events that are not just limited to CHS.

“This year, the NHS executive leaders are planning to have a variety of volunteer events that are not just limited to CHS related work. We want all our members to be proactive about fulfilling the mission of leadership and service in NHS,” Kong said.

NHS sponsor Allison Malloy said they have specific categories on which they assess incoming members.

Malloy said, “We use four pillars when looking at new members. One of which is of course their scholarship, but also service. We also look at leadership but what we really care about is character.”

NHS started their peer tutoring on Aug. 29 and tutor all subjects in E137.

