STEM competition clubs prepare for the upcoming year, host callout meetings in August, September

STEM Competition Clubs, more specifically Science Olympiad, TechHOUNDS, and Cyberpatriots, are beginning to prepare for the upcoming year as they start their callout meetings.

Shravan Chenglava, Science Olympiad officer and senior, said that there are many goals for the club, especially as waves of new members join.

“Winning state and placing well at nationals will always be a quantitative goal for us to hit, not to mention performing well at our various invitationals across the Midwest. We look forward to matching up against some of the top teams locally and in the country in the coming months, saying hi to old and making new friends at these schools,” Chenglava said. “Each year, waves of new members join, either entirely sure or unsure of what events they want to compete in. I’ve seen it firsthand. Our goal in the coming weeks is to inspire new members and get them excited about a passion they can hopefully do incredible things with.”

Chengalava said that he would like to have more fun this year, as he feels the olympiad part of “Science Olympiad” takes over most members’ mindset.

“I want to see us having more fun- and that’s saying something. Towards the end of the last season, with my senior friends’ help, I realized that the name “Science Olympiad” holds an oxymoron. Science should be enjoyed and experienced, not crammed on a one-page note sheet the night before,” Chengalva said. “I know this is a herculean undertaking for any group at Carmel, academic or not. But if I can put the word “Science” before “Olympiad,” I feel we can all sleep easier.”

David Racovan, president of TechHOUNDS and senior, said his overall vision for the club would be to foster a dynamic and inclusive community of developing engineers.

“I would strive to create an environment where students can explore and expand their knowledge in various tech-related fields, collaborate on innovative projects, and develop valuable skills that will prepare them for future careers in technology,” Racovan said. “Additionally, I would aim to promote diversity and equity within the club, ensuring that all students, regardless of their background or experience level, feel welcome and supported in their tech endeavors.”

Larry Griggs, sponsor of TechHOUNDS, said he is very excited to witness the growth of the team this year, with high expectations of more victories.

“Ultimately, my vision is for TechHOUNDS to prepare students for future careers in technology by providing them with the knowledge, experience, and confidence they need to succeed in this rapidly evolving field.”, Griggs said.

Michael Bao, Cyberpatriots officer and junior, said that he wishes to place high in competitions this year.

“My goal this year is to make it to nationals and hopefully place well in competitions”, Bao said. “What I would do differently this year is to practice more and explore more vulnerabilities that could occur”.

Cyberpatriots will have their callout meeting on Sept. 5.