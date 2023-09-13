A5 to Prepare Homecoming Booth and Host Mid-Autumn Festival Meeting

Jenny A5 members listen to the presentation prepared by A5 officers at the callout meeting on Aug. 25. Haider said their next meeting will be held on Sept. 29 and will be centered around the Mid-Autumn Festival.

As homecoming week approaches, A5 is currently preparing to sell mochi donuts at their booth according to A5 co-sponsor Allison Hargrove (via email).

“The price range is probably going to be around $3.50-$4,” Feryal Haider, A5 treasurer and junior said. “The donuts are from Mochi Joy in Noblesville and the flavors (the A5 will) sell will probably include their original glazed, matcha, chocolate, and yuzu strawberry, but we’re also still in the process of deciding flavors.”

Last year, A5 sold bubble tea which many other clubs caught on this year according to Haider.

“(A5) ultimately decided on selling mochi donuts because we knew that other booths sold things like boba or Pocky, so we wanted to do something more unique but still palatable to a lot of people,” Haider said. “They’re also kind of symbolic to A5 because they’re a fusion of Japanese mochi with American donuts and a lot of people in the club can relate to that cross between Asian and American culture, but other than that they’re really cute and yummy.”

Additionally, A5 is also preparing for their next meeting which will center around the Mid-Autumn Festival.

“Our Mid-Autumn Festival meeting will be on Sept. 29. (The Mid-Autumn Festival) is a Chinese festival that is tied to the moon cycle,” Haider said. “Last year we had mooncakes, which are small, moist cakes with red bean paste or other fillings inside. Hopefully we can do something like that again (for the upcoming meeting).”

This year A5 will continue to focus on continuing their goal of fostering a community for Asian Americans at CHS.

“A5 is, as you probably know, the Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics at Carmel High School.” Hargrove said. “Our club’s description is as follows: ‘We are dedicated to encouraging Asian students to pursue their passions in stereotypically unconventional routes, to break the model minority myth, and to foster a community for Asian Americans at Carmel. We hold meetings, events, and will notify members about opportunities in the community. Although our club is geared towards Asian-American students, all students of all backgrounds are welcome.’”