Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

4
The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

5

Lacrosse coach dies in car accident on Aug. 22

More in Beats
Family and Consumer Science department to host Hamilton County Health Board guest speaker
DECA executive team hosts their callout meeting on Aug. 23, 2023, at CHS. Arya Patel, DECA paper head and junior, said the team is building connections with members and providing a support system for them.
DECA to host stock market, event selection workshops on Sept. 13, 19 and 21
More in NEWS
Club Spotlight: FemUnity
Club Spotlight: FemUnity
Senior David Racovan competed in the Indiana State Competition in Anderson last year. Racovan said the team has great potential and is thrilled to lead the team.
STEM competition clubs prepare for the upcoming year, host callout meetings in August, September
More in Online Only
School board member Greg Brown debates with secretary Jennifer Nelson Williams on the topic of the CCS dress code. The school board decided to approve the dress code along with the Student Handbook in a 4 to 1 vote.
CCS school board approves Student Handbook, debates dress code policy
Green Action Club prepares for the school year

A5 to Prepare Homecoming Booth and Host Mid-Autumn Festival Meeting

Jenny Li
September 13, 2023
A5+members+listen+to+the+presentation+prepared+by+A5+officers+at+the+callout+meeting+on+Aug.+25.+Haider+said+their+next+meeting+will+be+held+on+Sept.+29+and+will+be+centered+around+the+Mid-Autumn+Festival.
Jenny
A5 members listen to the presentation prepared by A5 officers at the callout meeting on Aug. 25. Haider said their next meeting will be held on Sept. 29 and will be centered around the Mid-Autumn Festival.

As homecoming week approaches, A5 is currently preparing to sell mochi donuts at their booth according to A5 co-sponsor Allison Hargrove (via email).

“The price range is probably going to be around $3.50-$4,” Feryal Haider, A5 treasurer and junior said. “The donuts are from Mochi Joy in Noblesville and the flavors (the A5 will) sell will probably include their original glazed, matcha, chocolate, and yuzu strawberry, but we’re also still in the process of deciding flavors.”

Last year, A5 sold bubble tea which many other clubs caught on this year according to Haider.

“(A5) ultimately decided on selling mochi donuts because we knew that other booths sold things like boba or Pocky, so we wanted to do something more unique but still palatable to a lot of people,” Haider said. “They’re also kind of symbolic to A5 because they’re a fusion of Japanese mochi with American donuts and a lot of people in the club can relate to that cross between Asian and American culture, but other than that they’re really cute and yummy.”

Additionally, A5 is also preparing for their next meeting which will center around the Mid-Autumn Festival.

“Our Mid-Autumn Festival meeting will be on Sept. 29. (The Mid-Autumn Festival) is a Chinese festival that is tied to the moon cycle,” Haider said. “Last year we had mooncakes, which are small, moist cakes with red bean paste or other fillings inside. Hopefully we can do something like that again (for the upcoming meeting).”

This year A5 will continue to focus on continuing their goal of fostering a community for Asian Americans at CHS.

“A5 is, as you probably know, the Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics at Carmel High School.” Hargrove said. “Our club’s description is as follows: ‘We are dedicated to encouraging Asian students to pursue their passions in stereotypically unconventional routes, to break the model minority myth, and to foster a community for Asian Americans at Carmel. We hold meetings, events, and will notify members about opportunities in the community. Although our club is geared towards Asian-American students, all students of all backgrounds are welcome.’”

0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *